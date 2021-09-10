Paola Man At Risk Of Dying After Marsaskala Fall

A man has been left seriously injured following an accident in a home last night.

The man, a 59-year-old from Paola, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital at around 9.15pm last night after police received a report that the man had fallen from a balcony.

The building was located in Triq Ġebel Ħanxul, Marsascala.

At hospital, the man was certified to be seriously injured.

Magistrate Nadine Lia has opened an inquiry into the accident.

