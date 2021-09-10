د . إAEDSRر . س

Paola Man At Risk Of Dying After Marsaskala Fall

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A man has been left seriously injured following an accident in a home last night.

The man, a 59-year-old from Paola, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital at around 9.15pm last night after police received a report that the man had fallen from a balcony.

The building was located in Triq Ġebel Ħanxul, Marsascala.

At hospital, the man was certified to be seriously injured.

Magistrate Nadine Lia has opened an inquiry into the accident.

Tag someone who needs to know this 

READ NEXT: Rainbow Colours Light Up Dar Ċentrali As PN Joins Pride Month Celebrations

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All