Paola Man Dies After Balcony Incident In Marsaskala

A 59-year-old man has died after succumbing to injuries sustained in an incident in Marsaskala.

The man, who lives in Paola, had fallen one storey from a building in Marsaskala’s Triq Ġebel Ħanxul, at around 9.15pm on 10th September.

He had been rushed to hospital and certified with serious injuries following police officers and members from the Civil Protection Unit appearing on scene to assist following the accident.

However, the man has now succumbed to those injuries.

Magistrate Nadine Lia has opened an inquiry into the incident.

RIP

