Paola Mayor Shares Photos Of Children He Believes Are Behind Widespread Garden Vandalism

The mayor of Paola has raised the alarm over a number of youths believed to be behind a series of acts of vandalism in his town’s public gardens.

Sharing images of the children and teens alongside photos of the damaged properties, Dominic Grima called out the fact that whenever he tries to have authorities intervene, he is brushed off with a “they are just kids” mentality.

“It cannot be that a group of children are allowed to go from garden to garden breaking everything they see and just because they are kids, it’s like nothing happened,” Grima said.

Listing a series of damages the children are believed to be behind – from broken traditional walls to damaged trees and plants as well as water pipes removed and placed elsewhere, drenching the area – Grima said that other residents had also complained about the children causing havoc in the streets.

“This is why I’m appealing for your help – if you see them causing damage, contact the police,” he said, explaining that he had already forwarded footage to the police for investigation.