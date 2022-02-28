Paola Pain Clinic Staff Strip-Searched And Interrogated Over Suspicions That CBD Was Cannabis

At least three staff members working at a wellness clinic in Paola were arrested on Friday, with some of them even strip-searched by police, Lovin Malta is informed.

Staff at the Pain Clinic in Paola – a clinic specialising in alternative options to address pain management, including medical cannabis – were targeted in a police raid early Friday morning over suspicions that a package of CBD flowers (non-psychoactive medicinal product) was cannabis.

Staff were released from police custody within hours – and now, major concerns are being raised over how police conducted their operation.

Activists and medical practitioners are questioning why the CBD flowers (which are legal under Malta’s new cannabis laws) weren’t tested or verified before arresting staff working at a clinic.

Among the people arrested was a 53-year old grandmother, who was stripped, had her cavities searched and kept in police lock-up afterwards.