Paola Woman Rushed To Hospital With Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck In Accident

A woman from Paola has been left with life-threatening injuries following an accident in the same town this morning.

At around 8am, police were informed of a traffic incident in Triq San Ġużepp, Paola. Arriving on scene, preliminary investigations found that a 72-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle – a Daihatsu – driven by a 23-year-old man from Paola.

She was given first aid on the scene before being rushed to hospital where she was confirmed to have serious injuries.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has appointed an inquiry into the accident, and police investigations are underway.

Cover photo: One News

