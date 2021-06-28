د . إAEDSRر . س

Paola Woman Rushed To Hospital With Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck In Accident

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A woman from Paola has been left with life-threatening injuries following an accident in the same town this morning.

At around 8am, police were informed of a traffic incident in Triq San Ġużepp, Paola. Arriving on scene, preliminary investigations found that a 72-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle – a Daihatsu – driven by a 23-year-old man from Paola.

She was given first aid on the scene before being rushed to hospital where she was confirmed to have serious injuries.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has appointed an inquiry into the accident, and police investigations are underway.

Cover photo: One News

Tag someone who needs to know this 

READ NEXT: Neptunes Outgun St Julian's To Win Waterpolo Cup In Dramatic Finale

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All