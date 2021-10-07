Papal Visit To Malta Postponed To 2022

Pope Francis will not visit Malta in 2021, with a scheduled appearance in the country now postponed to 2022.

A report by the Times of Malta ahs claimed that the visit will be delayed over COVID-19 concerns and a potential election.

The Pope was set to visit in Malta in December, however, it appears that Vatican policy prevents a Pope from visiting a country either before or soon after an election. Prime Minister Robert Abela has dismissed suggestions that he would call a snap election, but some insiders are still pushing for the date.

Pope Francis will be the third pope to visit Malta.

The first visit took place in 1990 when St John Paul II came to visit and was given a warm welcome. He again returned in 2001 to beatify Dun Gorg Preca, Sr Adeodata Pisani, and cleric Nazju Falzon. A ceremony was held at the Granaries in Floriana.

Pope emeritus Benedict XVI visited Malta back in 2010 and held a private audience with Maltese sex abuse victims that had suffered under the hands of priests.

Are you looking forward to the visit?