Parents Of Late Maltese Student Touchingly Share His 13 Rules For Life And Points Of Inspiration

The family of a 19-year-old Maltese student who aspired to be a lawyer before tragically dying in a car accident has shared the youth’s rules for life and inspiration for his future as a message to other youths following a similar dream.
Adrian Spiteri shared the handwritten notes in tribute to his son Julian Spiteri – and they are telling of the kind of determined individual Julian was before his untimely passing.
“Here are Julian’s reasons why he chose to study law. He stuck this on the cork board at his desk and often referred back to it when he was later questioning whether he was in the right course. I hope this serves as an inspiration to other young people considering the legal profession,” Adrian Spiteri said.
1. I will be working with interesting and intelligent people
2. It would provide me with transferable skills, particularly soft skills
3. I would be able to make use of my existing network, as well as grow it
4. I would be able to work in diverse areas, facing new problems regularly
5. Sense of completion in my work – projects often have a start and end
6. Prestige: I would be proud to call myself a lawyer
7. Opportunities to work abroad if I choose to
8. I will not feel replaceable, as I offer a unique valuable perspective
9. My knowledge across a wide array of fields would aid problem solving
10. Future proof – advisory will always require a human element
11. I could be involved in the integration of AI in the legal field
12. Knowledge of Maltese law, as well as civil and common law, is very valuable
13. The course will help improve my work ethic
14. Law relates to our social nature, which interests me
15. Law can be applied to economics – potential masters course
16. May have the opportunity to work on large and influential transactions
It wasn’t just inspiration for his future career though, with Spiteri’s 13 rules for life also being shared.
1. Do exercise
2. Eat good food
3. Never stop learning
4. Variety is the spice of life
5. Moderation is key
6. Stay with like-minded people (but not exclusively) – should have diverse interests and opinions but similar attitudes and mindsets
7. Less is often more
8. Read books
9. Set challenging but realistic goals
10. Know when to break rules
11. If you can’t clean your room, don’t try to change the world
12. It’s ok to seek pleasure
13. Stop trying to make sense of things which will never make sense
His family couldn’t help but point out his 13th rule while sharing the note from their beloved late son.
“Julian wrote this three years ago… around the same time that he wrote his bucket list. For us this seems more like a list of instructions he left for us on how to survive without him – particularly his last rule,” they said.
Spiteri lost his life after he collided with a tree along Triq Tal-Infetti, near Saqqajja Hill at 11am on 18th April. A passenger 19-year-old Matthew Tabone, was treated for grievous injuries in Mater Dei.
Following the traffic accident, social media was flooded with tributes to the youth who is remembered as a “gentleman” and “one of a kind”.
