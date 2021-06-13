Parents Of Late Maltese Student Touchingly Share His 13 Rules For Life And Points Of Inspiration

The family of a 19-year-old Maltese student who aspired to be a lawyer before tragically dying in a car accident has shared the youth’s rules for life and inspiration for his future as a message to other youths following a similar dream.

Adrian Spiteri shared the handwritten notes in tribute to his son Julian Spiteri – and they are telling of the kind of determined individual Julian was before his untimely passing.

“Here are Julian’s reasons why he chose to study law. He stuck this on the cork board at his desk and often referred back to it when he was later questioning whether he was in the right course. I hope this serves as an inspiration to other young people considering the legal profession,” Adrian Spiteri said.