‘Parliament May Be Hosting Criminals,’ Bernard Grech Says In Passionate Speech

Grech said that we were living in “unprecedented times in the political history of our country,” going on to say that Malta has never seen a political crisis like the one it’s currently facing.

“Malta’s Parliament may be hosting criminals,” he said as he addressed the room. “Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela promised us a bright future. But they sold us a dream and gave us a nightmare.”

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said that criminals may be sitting in Malta’s Parliament during a passionate speech in a sitting today.

His speech comes after a whirlwind weekend that saw former chief of staff Keith Schembri sent to Corradino Correctional Facility after being refused bail.

The watershed moment has galvanised Malta’s civil society who have long been calling for Schembri’s arrest in the wake of serious corruption allegations made against him.

Grech’s comments on criminals in Parliament refer to shocking revelations from court that claimed that a current minister was involved in a failed 2010 bank heist.

“We have to take our country back from these criminals,” Grech said. “They not only stole our money – they stole the soul of our nation.”

Noting that Schembri and his associates had only ended up in prison due to the constant pressure placed on Maltese authorities by the Opposition as well as an outspoken civil society and the work of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Grech called on Malta’s President to “stand-up and instil sense in this troubling situation”.

Schembri is set to return to court this Friday for the compilation of evidence in his case.

