Parliamentary Petition Demands End To Quarantine Hotel For Maltese Residents Travelling From Dark Red Countries

A parliamentary petition has been filed demanding an end to Maltese residents travelling back from dark red countries being forced to quarantine inside government-sanctioned hotels.

Currently, Maltese law requires all people travelling for dark red countries to stay in such hotels, against a €100 daily fee. The petition is not calling for an end to quarantine altogether, rather it is saying that Maltese residents should be allowed to at least quarantine at home.

“This requirement discourages people from visiting family abroad even if we have a vaccine certificate,” the petition reads.

Being forced into a quarantine hotel can incur significant costs. A 14-day stay will tally to a €1,400 fee, a serious expense on many people.

The petition, which was filed on 20th August 2021, has so far garnered 321 signatures.

Every petition, whether they receive one signature or 8,000, must be discussed by the Standing Committee on Petitions.