Parliamentary Petition Filed To Save Last Boathouse In Xlendi From Development

A parliamentary petition has been filed to halt the development of one of the last remaining boathouses in Gozo’s Xlenddi Bay.

“This latest development proposal for a block of apartments on the site of the Boathouse in Xlendi is destroying the heart and soul of the village and Gozo. The public reaction on social media clearly demonstrates the view of both the Maltese and Gozitans. Malta is fast losing its culture, heritage and appeal to tourists and this approval is a step too far. The PA on this site MUST be revoked,” the petition, filed by John Richard Agius, reads.

It also asks MPs to investigate how the PA granted this application and seek remedies to revoke it.

“Please do not ignore the destruction of this small Island. You are destroying the heart and soul of the rich heritage and history of the islands, it has to be addressed,” it reads.

Lovin Malta reported last week how one of the last remaining boathouses in Xlendi Bay will soon form part of the sea of apartment blocks that now litter the once-picturesque town.

An application to turn the quaint building, which currently houses a restaurant called The Boathouse, into a five-storey apartment block right on the seafront has already been approved by the Planning Authority.

The plans will see the current building demolished, with a restaurant taking over the ground floor and first floor levels, with four overlying apartments.

A case officer initially said that the application should be approved, but reversed the decision once concerns over a lack of parking spaces were addressed. The applicant will now fork out €23,000 towards the PA’s Commuted Parking Payment Scheme.

The plans, it should be noted, are in line with current policy. However, the project represents the final nail of a coffin for Xlendi, which has gone from a quaint seaside village to an overdeveloped mess in the space of a few decades.

Despite the constant development, Xlendi has never actually had a master plan with the Gozo Ministry still working on finalising plans for the area.

What do you think of the possession?