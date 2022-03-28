Party Mode On: Joseph Muscat Celebrates Labour Victory With Jubilant Supporters In St Julian’s

Sharing a story on Instagram, Muscat can be seen smiling while surrounded by fans asking for a selfie. In the corner of his Insta story, he included a “Party Mode On” animation, indicating his mood.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat headed to Spinola Bay, St Julian’s to celebrate the Labour Party’s landslide General Election 2022 win.

Spinola Bay became a central point for celebrations, with trucks, vans and even jeeps appearing in the area, clad in Labour’s red alongside Maltese flags.

The Labour Party won yesterday’s election with a very comfortable 39,000 vote lead.

Robert Abela received 9,996 first count votes – less than the 12,866 first count votes his predecessor Joseph Muscat received on the 5th District in 2017.

Muscat had been laying low following his resignation in early 2020 – however, following a police raid on his house, he’s become more active and vocal on social media, even appearing in public alongside other Labour members.

What do you make Muscat’s appearance?