Past, Present And Future: Bahia’s Re-Imagination Of Classic Cuisine Is A Must-Try In Balzan

One of the most innovative restaurants on the island is taking Maltese cuisine forward months after moving locations. Michelin-starred Bahia had developed a strong reputation for having a young, fresh and exciting approach to a range of exquisite dishes. Bahia first made a name for itself in a quiet Lija backroad, where they wowed diners with their original concepts – such as their Upside Down Menu concept or their Gourmet Fast Food run. Now, the Bahia team have moved to the stunning Corinthia Hotel in Balzan, where they’ve firmly made a new restaurant space their own. From Maltese oranges laid about the place to an entire wall mural based on the growth of Maltese flora, Bahia isn’t playing around when it comes to celebrating its Maltese roots.

They’ve even got a specially preserved Maltese tree right in the centre of part of their acoustically-refined dining areas. Bahia also has two idyllic outdoor terraces overlooking San Anton Gardens, which will come in handy during the summer months – but their interior is so well designed, it’d be a shame not to stop for a moment and bask in it.

“We have worked relentlessly to create a space that is comfortable for our guests and extremely functional for our staff. Today we feel we are in a position to give our guests a more complete experience. This elates us since the latter has always been one of our core values,” Colin Ciantar, Bahia’s owner, said. “The space is a big change from our little courtyard in Lija, and the team is excited to have the opportunity to serve guests outdoors since it is fully aware of the preference for dining al fresco during the summer season,” he continued before revealing plans for even more orange trees to be incorporated into the design. “Our two orange trees, Chloe and Jade, are eager to find themselves on these terraces, accompanying guests who will continue experiencing the opportunity to choose their food from the Past, Present and Future. Each of these menus is inspired by some of the foundations of Maltese culinary heritage, and our guests have received each of these menus really well.”

While Bahia offers an a la carte menu – representing the present – they’ve also rolled out a fun new concept where one can choose to dine in the “past” or “future” by simply selecting a pre-placed cylinder – and placing it in the requisite holder. Without even showing you the menu, your server will see your choice, communicate it to the kitchen, and you’ll be taken on a gastronomical ride with your palate firmly in the Bahia kitchen’s hands. Just remember that the black carbon filter cylinder represents the future.

The food, it goes without saying, is sublime, among the upper tier of Maltese cuisine, and the plating reflects the thought and passion that goes into each dish.

Pear poached in Riesling

Freshly caught local fish

Aged risotto with kale

So passionate about their food, Bahia even regularly uploads videos just to breakdown the idea behind their plates.

Whether you are looking to see what the future of Maltese cuisine looks like, want to explore a multiple-course meal without knowing what’s on it or just want to vibe while enjoying a glass of wine overlooking San Anton Gardens, Bahia’s new space at the Corinthia is a must-try for any self-respecting Maltese foodie. Tag someone who needs to take you there on a date ASAP