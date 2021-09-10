Patients In Malta Warned Scheduled Operations May Be Affected As MUMN Actions Underway

Patients’s scheduled operations may be postponed as industrial actions by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses is underway.

In a statement this morning, the Ministry for Health said that it was in continuous discussions with the MUMN to end the industrial actions “at the earliest”.

“Mater Dei Hospital advises that, due to industrial actions registered by MUMN at CSSD – the department which sterilises all medical instruments, scheduled operations may be affected and possibly postponed,” they warned.