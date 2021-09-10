Patients In Malta Warned Scheduled Operations May Be Affected As MUMN Actions Underway
Patients’s scheduled operations may be postponed as industrial actions by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses is underway.
In a statement this morning, the Ministry for Health said that it was in continuous discussions with the MUMN to end the industrial actions “at the earliest”.
“Mater Dei Hospital advises that, due to industrial actions registered by MUMN at CSSD – the department which sterilises all medical instruments, scheduled operations may be affected and possibly postponed,” they warned.
This latest action comes after the MUMN ordered nurses to avoid all work linked to robots at Mater Dei Hospital last month after the group claimed the robots were handing out incorrect medicine to patients.
Aimed at making drug dispensing easier, the MUMN had called the investment “a complete failure and waste of money”.
