Patrijotti Praise Cover-Up Of Feminist Pro-Choice Mural In Sliema After Just One Day

The Moviment Patrijotti Maltin is praising a “Maltese hero” who vandalised a feminist mural in Sliema, just one day after it was erected.

The mural, which covered the walls of Qui-Si-Sana beach, was erected to honour a women’s strike movement in Poland in light of stricter abortion laws in the country.

It was painted over out of protest behind the pro-choice message it conveyed.

“Foreign bullshit covered by a real Maltese hero. Well done,” said Simon Elmer, the Vice President of the Moviment Patrijotti Maltin.

The Moviment Patrijotti Maltin is a right-wing anti-immigration group known for pulling controversial stunts in the past.

Instead of a woman peering out of a vagina, a symbol of autonomy, power and the feminist movement, black paint covers the site, removing any form of messages it conveyed in support of recent protests against new abortion restrictions in Poland.

Last month, Poland’s top courts regressed its already strict abortion laws, ruling that terminating pregnancies in the case of foetal defects is unconstitutional.

The decision, which effectively banned 98% of legal abortions, has sparked a global backlash with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets to protest the ban.

Meanwhile, Polish expatriates in Malta joined the local pro-choice scene and held their own demonstrations.

The mural was another attempt to show solidarity with their Polish counterparts. However, it was received with mixed emotions amongst the public in a country where a complete ban on abortion exists.

