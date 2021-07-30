Paul Caruana Galizia Accepts Prime Minister’s Apology And Says Family Is Ready To Meet Him

The family of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have accepted the Prime Minister’s apology, saying they were ready to accept it for the country’s sake.

They are also ready to meet Prime Minister Robert Abela for a formal meeting if he offers it to them.

During a press conference today, Paul Caruana Galizia, one of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s three sons, said they would accept the apology made by Abela following the publication of a long-awaited public inquiry into the assassination of the journalist in 2017.

He went on to say that the family would continue to fight for justice, and now expected the government to show complete accountability following the inquiry’s publication.