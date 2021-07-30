Paul Caruana Galizia Accepts Prime Minister’s Apology And Says Family Is Ready To Meet Him
The family of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have accepted the Prime Minister’s apology, saying they were ready to accept it for the country’s sake.
They are also ready to meet Prime Minister Robert Abela for a formal meeting if he offers it to them.
During a press conference today, Paul Caruana Galizia, one of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s three sons, said they would accept the apology made by Abela following the publication of a long-awaited public inquiry into the assassination of the journalist in 2017.
He went on to say that the family would continue to fight for justice, and now expected the government to show complete accountability following the inquiry’s publication.
Caruana Galizia noted that the last four years have been difficult for the family, and hoped that the inquiry can lead to steps towards finding real justice over the horrific murder.
However, in light of the inquiry being published, he said his family would be ready to meet with Abela.
Among other things, the inquiry said the state must shoulder responsibility for Caruana Galizia’s murder by carbomb and that it had allowed a culture of impunity to form on the island.
Caruana Galizia’s statements were made during a press conference including the family’s lawyers and other journalists, and came at the same time Malta’s parliament were reacting to the important inquiry’s findings.
Cover photo left: TVM
