Paulina Dembska Identified As Sliema Murder Victim 

Paulina Dembska has been identified as the 29-year-old Polish woman who was murdered in Sliema.

A report by Net News claims that documents discovered within Independence Gardens indicated to Police that Dembska, who lived in Sliema, was the victim.

Dembska was discovered earlier at 6.30am. Homicide and district police launched an investigation and arrested the man in the Balluta area shortly afterwards. Investigations are ongoing.

The national broadcaster, TVM, has claimed that there were signs of sexual assaults, however, this is yet to be concluded.

The main suspect, a 20-year-old man from Żejtun, allegedly appeared at the Balluta Church, which is close to where Dembska was discovered, sometime around 6am.

He reportedly approached the altar and caused some havoc, overturning some seats. Sources said that when a man approached him to usher him away, the suspect referred to what he had done with a woman moments before.

Dembska’s body was discovered half an hour later.

RIP