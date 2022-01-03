Paulina Dembska Was Raped And Strangled, Autopsy Of Sliema Murder Victim Reportedly Finds

An autopsy of Paulina Dembska has found that the Sliema murder victim was raped and strangled, TVM has reported.

Dembska, a 29-year-old Polish national, was murdered yesterday morning at Independence Gardens, Sliema, where she used to feed stray cats.

Abner Aquilina, a 20-year-old, is being treated as the main suspect. He has since been referred to Mount Carmel Hospital, while police struggle to find any link between him and his victim.

Lovin Malta has revealed how Aquilina told investigators that he was a “soldier from God” and was acting upon the orders of “frequencies” in the lead up to the murder.

The murder has shocked the nation, with many pointing to the country’s long-standing issues with femicide and violence against women as directly leading to these kinds of incidents. However, others have placed further emphasis on the mental health issue in Malta.

Several women have also claimed they were harassed by Aquilina, with Lovin Malta receiving numerous screenshots from messages sent by the murder suspect.

Some have claimed that they even reported Aquilina to the police over the harassment. However, it appears that little action was taken in this regard. Lovin Malta has reached out to police.