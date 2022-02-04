Paulina Dembska’s Body Is In Poland After Delay Because Of Missed Flight

Paulina Dembska’s body has been returned home to Poland following a slight delay in transportation.

Air Malta confirmed with Lovin Malta that Dembska’s remains were transported on its flight KM 100 to London Heathrow on the morning of Wednesday 2nd February.

The remains were scheduled to be transferred to Warsaw on Thursday 3rd February by a third-party handler with a non-Air Malta flight. However, this was not done in time.

Dembska’s remains were uplifted on a later flight from Heathrow and arrived in Warsaw on the morning of Friday 4th February.

Media reports claimed that the body had been missing. However, Air Malta confirmed that the body has arrived in Poland.

A funeral is scheduled for Saturday. However, it appears that there might be a delay.

Dembska, a 29-year-old Polish national, was murdered on 2nd January at Independence Gardens, Sliema, where she used to feed stray cats.

Over €36,000 was raised to help repatriate her body and assist her family with legal fees.

Abner Aquilina has been charged with the murder and rape of Dembska. Lovin Malta has revealed how he told investigators that he was a “soldier from God” and was acting upon the orders of “frequencies” in the lead up to the murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Some key details that Aquilina shared with police has emerged in court, from his thoughts on how he relates to the main psychopath in the dystopian movie ‘A Clockwork Orange’, to how he followed other men and women before attacking Dembska.

Meanwhile, questions remain over his mental health. However, parte civile lawyer Stefano Filletti has claimed Aquilina boasted about the murder.

