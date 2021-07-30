PBS Announces Launch Of New ‘TVM News+’ Station 

The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) has announced that it will be launching a new television station to replace TVM2 from October.

The new channel will focus mainly on news and current events, including sports, culture and art programmes.

The changes were announced by PBS executive chairman Mark Sammut at a press conference earlier today.

Sammut said that PBS had never shied away from changing, adding that it was vital for it to be able to adapt to modern-day realities in order to remain relevant and offer the best possible service to viewers in Malta.

Under the new plans, TVM will become an entertainment channel featuring productions for the enjoyment of the “whole family”.

According to Sammut, some 78% of the productions on the new channel will be produced in-house by PBS.

A competition to select a new channel’s logo and brand identity has also been launched, with the public being invited to submit proposals by 18th August.

