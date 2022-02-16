PBS Executive Chairman Is Getting Paid €80,000 Per Year

Mark Sammut, the Executive Charmain at Malta’s national broadcaster PBS, is being paid a basic salary of €80,000 per year.

Minister Carmelo Abela confirmed the detail following a parliamentary question from PN MP Joe Ellis. Ellis did ask for a copy of the contract but this was not provided.

Abela insisted that Sammut’s appointment is different to his predecessors since he now occupies the role of both CEO and Chairman.

Sammut was appointed to the role in April 2021, replacing University of Malta Pro-Rector Carmen Sammut and Charles Dalli, despite having little experience in the field.

PBS has been under fire over recent months, facing accusations of interference and bias. Mark Lawrence Zammit, who used to host L-Erbgha Fost Il-Gimgha, said he left after constant interference from PBS higherups, with Sammut insisting that the host was simply nt comfortable with PBS’ rigid regulations.

Sammut also courted controversy after sending out a circular informing producers about a new requirement for them to inform PBS head of news Norma Saliba about the topics to be discussed and the guests invited on current affairs programmes.

The Nationalist Party also recently launched a constitutional case over the national broadcaster’s ‘Labour propaganda’.

The party has claimed that news coverage during the 20:00 prime-time slot has at times been taken up with up to 50% Labour-directed messaging. It claims that the broadcasting service no longer offered balanced views on sensitive topics of national importance.

Beyond issues of impartiality, PBS, which has restructured over the last year, is reportedly drowning in debt despite receiving a wealth of funds in taxpayers money.

What do you think about the salary?