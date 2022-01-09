PBS Splits Up Editorship Role In New Revamp, Norma Saliba No Longer Sole Chief

Norma Saliba will no longer act as editor of Malta’s public broadcaster as her role is set to be split into two positions.

Saliba will continue to act as head of news, where she’ll run the TVM newsroom. However, Charles Dalli, a veteran PBS employee, will now be acting as PBS editor.

Prior to this, Dalli has held the role of acting CEO following John Bundy.

TVM has found itself under fierce criticism by the Nationalist Party over the last few months, with the PN accusing it of adopting a clear slant in favour of PL politicians. It’s also been criticised for its selection of primetime shows and scheduling, with a recent survey finding that small, independent channels are actually more popular than some of the national broadcasters own main news channels.

This change will be welcomed by some quarters – however, it is understood the change is happening so the national broadcaster can get in line with European Broadcasting Union rules.