PBS To Stop Selling Airtime To Producers, As It Offers Fees And Commission Instead

PBS will stop selling airtime to producers as it seeks to change its loss-making business model, Lovin Malta is informed.

The State-owned company will begin meeting producers today, offering them a fee for their productions, as well as a percentage of advertising.

Sales will now be totally taken over by the public broadcaster itself, to assert more control and eliminate discrepancies in pricing.

The current changes are being spearheaded by Mark Sammut, a businessman who was appointed to the role of Executive Chairman.

Today’s meetings will be held with the likes of Where’s Everybody, Sharpshoot Media and Mario Philip Azzopardi.