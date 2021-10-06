Pembroke Park And Ride To Be Replaced By Tower And Other Buildings In Malta Metro Plan

A high-rise tower will be built in Pembroke’s park and ride area if the new metro plans proposed by the government come to fruition.

Renders of the proposed station for Pembroke place it in the midst of a completely revamped park and ride area, complete with several modern looking buildings, a cafeteria and a high-rise tower in the centre.

“The site is characterised by the presence of the park and ride,” the proposal states. “It is noted that the service is used very little and in fact the parking area is empty for most of the time.”

“The site, other than the presence of some university buildings and sports facilities, is distinguished by the presence of a park that defines the southern side.”

“The new station and the new uses will provide an increased vitality to this area, where all the new spaces between buildings will be planned with a strong sense of urbanity.”

Opposition MP Toni Bezzina recently flagged this proposed tower, as well as other large new buildings proposed in the Buġibba and Marsa Park And Ride station renders.