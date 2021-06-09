Pembroke Residents And Moviment Graffitti Urge PA To Reject ‘Monstrous’ High-Rise Project

“It is good to remember why, after four years, we are in this situation. The project was approved by the Planning Board in 2018 during a farcical meeting,” activists said. “Nevertheless, several NGOs, three Local Councils and several residents, along with the support of many others, initiated various legal proceedings against this decision and managed to win a court case which revoked the permit granted to the DB.”

“Following many changes to the plans, the DB group submitted new plans consisting of a 12-storey hotel and two 17- and 18-storey residential towers,” they continued. “This translates into only a minimal change in the total size of the project.”

They noted that over four objection periods, the public submitted a national record of around 17,000 representations to the Planning Authority.

“We are therefore very disappointed with the PA case officer report that is recommending the approval of this project, which is meaningless and useless for the community and for our country. How can the Authority, which has the public responsibility for regulating buildings in Malta, ignore such a large number of objections like they mean nothing?” they asked.