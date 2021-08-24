Peppi Azzopardi Reveals Graphic Image Showing Prisoner’s Self-Harm Before Suicide 

Journalist and prisoners’ rights activist Peppi Azzopardi has shared a graphic photo showing self-harm by Colin Galea, the young prisoner who committed suicide in his cell this month.

Azzopardi said Galea had slit his wrists shortly after he found out he had been sentenced to prison for a second time.

“The research is clear. Self-harm is a big problem in prison and the risk of suicide increases with self-harm,” Azzopardi said.

“[Galea] was so scared of returning to prison that he overdosed two days before he was sent there and ended up in hospital. These were clear signs that Colin was crying out for help.”

GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW: