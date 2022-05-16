Permits For New Dwellings In Malta Increase By 60%

Permits approved for new dwellings across Malta and Gozo have increased by almost 60% when compared to the previous year, new figures show.

Figures published by the National Statistics Office showed that 609 building permits for a total of 3,203 new dwellings were approved during the first four months.

That means that the number of approved dwellings has increased by 59.4% when compared with the first four months of 2021.

Apartments made up 71.3% of the total number of approved new dwellings, while Naxxar had the largest number of new dwellings (235), followed by St Paul’s Bay (209) and Fgura (172).

A new dwelling refers to a new residence that has been constructed and not previously occupied.

