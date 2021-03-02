Permits In Gozo Increase By 240% Since 2013 With ODZ Permits Increasing Rapidly 

Development permits in Gozo have increased by more than 240% since 2013 with projects outside the development zone rapidly increasing, new figures have revealed.

Following a parliamentary question from MP Joe Ellis, Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia revealed that in 2020, 1,021 permits were issued, 223 of which were ODZ.

That’s roughly a quarter of all permits in Gozo.

In 2013, the number was far lower. Around 420 permits were issued with just 64 taking place within ODZ.

As of February 2021, 208 permits had been issued for this year, 47 of which are ODZ.

The number has steadily climbed since 2013, reaching highs of a total of 1,214 permits in 2019.

A large number of permits are issued for the construction of apartment blocks, figures show. In 2020, around a quarter of the permits (266) were for apartments. In 2013, that number was just 37.

The number of units has naturally exploded, with 2020’s permits set to create 1,098 different apartments.

Recently, the president of the Gozo regional council, Samuel Azzopardi, said that the Planning Authority (PA) has “completely ignored” a request for a meeting made by all the mayors of Gozo over concerns that the island is being ruined by construction.

Meanwhile, earlier plans were also revealed for a five-storey development overlooking Ġgantija temples, one of the world’s oldest structures, was proposed.

Lovin Malta and the Shift News have also revealed a series of attempted land grabs across Gozo to make way for further large scale development on the island.

