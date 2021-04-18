د . إAEDSRر . س

Man Dies After Rabat Traffic Accident

A man has died following a traffic accident in Rabat, police have confirmed. 

A police spokesperson confirmed that the accident happened at 11am after a car collided with a tree along Triq Infetti, just beneath Saqqajja Hill. Two men were inside the car at the time of the collision.  The other man has been taken to Mater Dei Hospital. 

No further details could be given for the time being. The identity or age of the victim is not known for the time being. 

Police and ambulance services are on site.

RIP

 

