Person Struck By Concrete Container In Construction Site In Xgħajra

An incident involving a concrete container occurred in a construction site in Xgħajra today, leaving at least one person injured.

Police told Lovin Malta that the incident happened at around 3.30pm today in Triq il-Fortizza tal-Grazzja, Xgħajra. It is believed that one person was hit by a concrete container (bajla tal-konkos) while atop a block of apartments that are being built in the street, ONE News reported.

A medical team, ambulance, members of the Civil Protection Unit and a doctor are on site to attend to the injured person. Their condition is as yet unknown, and police investigations are still underway.

Cover photo: ONE News

What do you make of this accident?