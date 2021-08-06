Pesticide Contamination Warning Issued Over Snickers, Twix And Bounty Ice Cream Bars In Malta

Malta’s health authorities have issued a warning over possible pesticide contamination in a number of popular ice creams.

“The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health wishes to inform the public that from information received through the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed, said products must not be consumed since they contain an ingredient which potentially contains Ethylene oxide,” authorities said.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries outside the EU.

The affected foods are: Snickers Ice Cream Bar Multipacket, Snickers XTra Ice Cream Bar, Twix Ice-Cream Bar, Twix XTra Ice Cream Bar and Bounty Ice Cream Bar Multipacket.

You can find the specific batches below: