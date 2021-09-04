Pete Buttigieg And Husband Chasten Become Fathers To Babies Joseph And Penelope

The American-Maltese politician is the first openly gay cabinet member in the country’s history. He was confirmed as the US’ 19th Transport Secretary in February this year.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,” Buttigieg announced in a Facebook page this afternoon.

US Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten have announced that they’ve become fathers to two twin babies.

Last month, Buttigieg announced that the couple had become fathers after having wished to have children for a long time.

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon,” he had said.

Buttigieg ran for president against President Joe Biden in last year’s election.

A former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg exceeded expectations, emerging as an early favourite in the election.

At 39 years of age, Buttigieg is definitely at the start of his political career with many expecting to see him in another electoral race in the future.

