Pete Buttigieg Makes History After Becoming First Openly Gay Senate-Approved US Cabinet Member

The United States Senate has confirmed Maltese-American politician Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary, making him the first openly gay cabinet member in the country’s history.

Buttigieg is the fifth member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet to be confirmed by the Senate and the 19th Transportation Secretary for the US.

The Maltese-American once ran against Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary before dropping out and backing Biden’s team.

Buttigieg was confirmed as Transportation Secretary following a vote taken at the Senate earlier today with only three Republican senators voting against him.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana has little experience in federal government and faces tough challenges ahead. He has already proposed spending $1.3 trillion in the transportation sector, which will also focus on a transition to a clean energy economy.

Buttigieg emerged as an early favourite in the 2020 election with many speculating that he could make a comeback in the next race, especially with some federal government experience under his belt.

