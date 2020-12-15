Pete Buttigieg Might Land Role As Transportation Secretary For Biden’s Administration, But No One Really Knows

Pete Buttigieg has been kept in limbo over whether he’ll receive a role in President-elect Joe Biden’s new administration with sources now claiming that he has emerged as a top contender for Transportation Secretary.

CNN reported that the Maltese-American politician, and once presidential candidate, might have a spot in Biden’s cabinet, which would make him the first LGBTQ Cabinet Secretary ever, if he is confirmed by the Senate.

That all hinges on whether he will get a Cabinet role, of course.

Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary is just the latest rumour to come out of the mill with previous reports linking him to a number of hot jobs, including United Nations Ambassador, Secretary of Veterans Affair and Commerce Secretary.

Another rumour, which was reported by Axios just last week, was that Buttigieg was heading to Beijing to be the Ambassador of China.

It seems like all those promotions fell flat. Linda Thomas-Greenfield was elected UN Ambassador and Denis McDonough was chosen to lead the Department of Veteran Affairs. The ambassadorship to China has yet to be filled.

The transportation gig is also quite fluid with CNN reporting that multiple Democrats have been considered for the role, including “former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.”

The narrative thus far is that Buttigieg could use some federal government experience should he want to contest the presidential election in the future.

Yesterday, Biden was once again confirmed the president of the US after members of the Electoral College gathered to cast their ballots.

What do you make of this? Let us know below