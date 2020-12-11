Pete Buttigieg To China? Rumour Mill Has Maltese-American Politician As Ambassador Under Biden Administration

Pete Buttigieg has yet to find a spot in US President-elect Joe Biden’s administration but the rumour mill now has the Maltese-American heading to China.

According to Axios, Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, may be appointed to a high-level ambassadorship with strong indications that it might be China.

“President-elect Joe Biden is considering a high-profile ambassadorship for Pete Buttigieg, possibly sending him to China, people familiar with the matter tell Axios,” the media houses said.

Following Biden’s defeat over President Trump, the rumour mill went into overdrive with many predicting cabinet positions for the democrat’s most loyal subjects. Buttigieg was among the top contenders for the role of ambassador to the United Nations, but that dream slipped away when Biden elected Linda Thomas-Greenfield to the role.

While it is still possible that Buttigieg could land a role with Veteran Affairs, given his history serving in Afghanistan, the narrative seems to be swinging the other way and the 38-year-old might find himself bartering on behalf of the US with one of its arch-rivals, China.

According to Reuters, many within the Democratic Party believe that Buttigieg could return as a presidential candidate and that a stint in Beijing would give the Chinese “an opportunity to get to know a potential future president.”

