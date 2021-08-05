Peter Agius: ‘Without Our Farmers, Malta Could End Up With No Food On The Table’

Following recent developments into the constitutional decision taken last November concerning farmers, the Nationalist Party is planning to publish a list of proposals to address the issue.

Several local farmers are currently facing the threat of losing their land, potentially leading to grave consequences on the industry as a result of a recent constitutional court decision that found that laws governing agricultural leases in Malta breached land owners’ property rights.

The situation is starting to become more urgent, as two farmers were evicted from the land that they’ve rented for years, earlier this week due to the Agricultural Leases.

PN Spokesperson Peter Agius and General Election Candidate Clifford Zahra addressed the matter today, during a meeting they had today with farmers who are currently being affected by this decision.

“In order for Maltese citizens to have food on their tables, it is necessary that the country is capable of producing fruit, vegetables, and meat. This will not be possible if farmers do not have any support from the country. And it is certainly not possible if farmers end up without land that they can work on.”