Peter Sciberras Nominated For Oscar For Film Editing Work On ‘The Power Of The Dog’
Film editor Peter Sciberras has been nominated for an Oscar for his editing work in the new Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst film The Power Of The Dog.
Sciberras, a Maltese-Australian born to two Maltese migrants who moved down under, has been praised for his stunning editing work in previous films – but this Oscar nod shows just how far the man’s work has come.
Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NMNP9RWnK6
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog revolves around a “domineering rancher who responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass”.
Speaking on the craft of editing, Sciberras had told Awards Daily “I think editing is one of the tougher crafts to single out and praise because you’re kind of invisible.”
“You sit with the director for a long time trying to solve every problem, and these situations make it feel like you achieved what you set out to do. It’s nice to know that people appreciate the work and the film.”
Sciberras now goes head-to-head with some major contenders for the Oscar for Film Editing – Joe Walker for Dune, Pamela Martin for King Richard, Hank Corwin for Don’t Look Up and Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum for Tick, Tick… Boom!
The awards ceremony is set to take place on 27th March.
Cover photo left: Mubi
