Peter Sciberras Nominated For Oscar For Film Editing Work On ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Film editor Peter Sciberras has been nominated for an Oscar for his editing work in the new Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst film The Power Of The Dog.

Sciberras, a Maltese-Australian born to two Maltese migrants who moved down under, has been praised for his stunning editing work in previous films – but this Oscar nod shows just how far the man’s work has come.

Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NMNP9RWnK6 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog revolves around a “domineering rancher who responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass”.