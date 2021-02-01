Petition Launched After Family Requests Qormi Church Bells Stop Ringing Between 10pm And 6am

A petition has been launched to save Qormi’s church bells after a family complained about the bell’s ringing throughout the night.

At least one family requested that the bells of the Collegiate Church of St George stop ringing between 10am and 6pm – and people within the parish had strong feelings about it.

The parish community has launched the aforementioned petition, which has since received over 1,000 signatures. Saying the bells, which are connected to a clock, have been ringing since 1878, they reiterated that the regular ringing was a central and key part of Qormi’s cultural heritage.

“We are seeking your support so that the clock that is part of our culture doesn’t come to an end. If this ends today, tomorrow they’ll stop other things (bells, fireworks, bands) that not everyone appreciates and understands is part of our identity and Maltese culture,” one petition organiser said in their appeal.

“Sign the petition so that which we received from our forefathers can be passed on to the next generation.”