Petition Launched After Family Requests Qormi Church Bells Stop Ringing Between 10pm And 6am
A petition has been launched to save Qormi’s church bells after a family complained about the bell’s ringing throughout the night.
At least one family requested that the bells of the Collegiate Church of St George stop ringing between 10am and 6pm – and people within the parish had strong feelings about it.
The parish community has launched the aforementioned petition, which has since received over 1,000 signatures. Saying the bells, which are connected to a clock, have been ringing since 1878, they reiterated that the regular ringing was a central and key part of Qormi’s cultural heritage.
“We are seeking your support so that the clock that is part of our culture doesn’t come to an end. If this ends today, tomorrow they’ll stop other things (bells, fireworks, bands) that not everyone appreciates and understands is part of our identity and Maltese culture,” one petition organiser said in their appeal.
“Sign the petition so that which we received from our forefathers can be passed on to the next generation.”
The Għaqda Mużikali San Ġorġ Martri A.D 1893 also issued an urgent appeal.
“Today, our church… tomorrow, another church. Today, the clock’s bells… tomorrow, fireworks.. and the bands… let’s protect our culture!”
Maltese churches often have bell towers connected to clocks that ring according to a strict time schedule.
In Mosta, the iconic Mosta Dome rings every 15 minutes, 24 hours a day, whereas churches in other localities ring on similar, or different schedules.
There are around 500 to 600 church bells on the island, which every church having between three to seven bells each.
Historically, these bells played a major part in a day’s schedule, with many in the past waking up to the 33 strokes of the bell for the Pater Noster at 4am
However, with times changing, and everyone now in charge of their own schedule with the time in their pockets, it seems at least one family is asking for this historic tradition to come to an end – at least while they’re trying to sleep.