Pickup Truck Drives Wrong Way Down Main Road In Kappara

Morning commuters driving down Kappara from the Paceville tunnels were met with a pickup truck driving at them on the wrong side of the main road this morning.

The incident, which happened at around 10:15am today, was captured in a number of photos sent to Lovin Malta by user @alistorm21.

“Everyone started beeping and swearing at the driver, but some people eventually gave him room to turn around,” one eyewitness told this newsroom. “But people kept being impatient and squeezing past.”