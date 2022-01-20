د . إAEDSRر . س

Pickup Truck Drives Wrong Way Down Main Road In Kappara

Morning commuters driving down Kappara from the Paceville tunnels were met with a pickup truck driving at them on the wrong side of the main road this morning.

The incident, which happened at around 10:15am today, was captured in a number of photos sent to Lovin Malta by user @alistorm21. 

“Everyone started beeping and swearing at the driver, but some people eventually gave him room to turn around,” one eyewitness told this newsroom. “But people kept being impatient and squeezing past.”

 

Thankfully, no one was injured in the dual carriageway misunderstanding, but things could’ve looked much worse.

Incidentally, just four months ago, a separate incident just down the road on the other lane was captured on video and shared by One News

What do you make of this? Sound off in the comments below

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

