Pieta Man Fighting For His Life After Being Found Injured On The Floor

A man is fighting critical injuries after being found on the floor earlier today.

The man, a 54-year-old resident from Pieta, was found at around 6.30am today in Triq Hookham Frere, police confirmed with Lovin Malta. The man was found in front of a garage opening, but his condition wasn’t too clear yet.

A medical team was called in to assist the man, who was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima was appointed a number of experts to assist her in an inquiry into the incident. Police are investigating the case.

