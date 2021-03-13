Pieta Resident Arrested In Connection To String Of Robberies And Fraud

A 30-year-old Tunisian man has been arrested on allegations of several thefts and fraud.

District police of St. Julians, Birkirkara and Valletta identified the alleged thief after weeks of investigation and various reports.

The accused, who resides in Pieta, was arrested on Triq Nazju Ellul in Gżira. In his residence and vehicle, police found various objects that were reported missing.

He will face court at 11 am today in front of Magistrate Dr Nadine Lia.