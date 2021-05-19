Pizza Lovers Rejoice! Gozo’s Iconic Mekren Is Coming To Malta

The new establishment will be opening in Qormi, an apt choice given that the locality is Malta’s baker’s village.

If you’ve spent any time in Malta, you’ve probably also visited Gozo at some point in your life, and you’ve also probably picked up an order from Mekren.

Mekren Bakery, the popular Gozitan pizza bakery, is set to open in Qormi this summer.

Based in Nadur, Mekren’s Bakery is a family-run business that specializes in local ftiras, pizzas, qassatat and bread.

Along with Maxxokk, the Mekren pizza stop is an absolute staple when visiting the sister island and has led to countless debates on which bakery holds the title of undisputed favourite.

It’s unclear when the bakery will be opening but it would appear that work on the new establishment is well underway.

Here’s to hoping the debate spills over to Qormi with the Maxxokk bakery following suit.

Credit for the imagine on the right in the cover photo goes to Kappa Vision

