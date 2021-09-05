PL And PN Media Formally Told To Settle Over €5 Million In Unpaid VAT According To New Reports

The media arms of Malta’s two leading political parties have been formally warned to settle over €5 million between them in unpaid VAT after years of avoiding payments.

The Nationalist Party’s Media.Link and Labour Party’s ONE were recently sent the formal noticed, according to the Times of Malta, with one source who works within one of the two companies saying that if they were to settle their accounts, their media house would most probably end up in court or face liquidation.

“We just don’t have that kind of money,” they said.

Aside from the unpaid VAT, it is being reported that the companies also have unpaid social security and income tax issues costing millions of euro.

Agreements signed in 2014 and 2015 were supposed to lead to the two companies making monthly payments of over €20,000. However, these payments were not regularly made as the amounts were just too large for the companies to bear.