PL Candidate Calls For Pedestrian And Cycling Bridge Over Marsaskala Bay

Demicoli, who will be contesting on the third district (which includes Marsaskala), said she spoke to residents of the town after Transport Malta published an expression of interest for the development of a yacht marina at the picturesque bay.

PL candidate Audrey Demicoli has called for a pedestrian and cycling bridge to be constructed over Marsaskala Bay, arguing this would be in the best interests of the people.

“As politicians, it is our duty to listen to what people tell us and ensure that they can swim in a safe environment,” she said. “We must also consider the possibility of a pedestrian and cycling bridge that crosses the bay so as to truly think of everyone. The PL places people’s interests at the forefront.”

Transport Malta’s plans for a yacht marina at Marsaskala Bay, enshrined in the local plans, drew heavy criticism over the weekend, with the PN criticising the authority for failing to consult residents and undergo impact assessments.

The transport regulator then insisted that such studies and consultation will take place once a list of developers have been shortlisted.

