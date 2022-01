PL Candidate: Roberta Metsola May Not Be ‘Trustworthy’ After Refusing Joseph Muscat’s Hand 

PL candidate Herbert Conti has claimed that new European Parliament President Roberta Metsola may not be trustworthy because she had refused to shake former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s hand.

“Can Roberta Metsola be trusted after she tried to degrade Joseph Muscat by not shaking his hand?” Conti questioned. “He was one of the best Prime Ministers Malta has ever had, who has always preached about unity within the PL movement and other political parties and entities.”

Conti is a candidate in the 4th and 8th districts.

While many in his comments section agreed with him, one person asked: “do you think this is the time and place for this post, even when the Prime Minister is agreeing with Roberta Metsola getting this important role?”