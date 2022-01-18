PL Candidate: Roberta Metsola May Not Be ‘Trustworthy’ After Refusing Joseph Muscat’s Hand 

PL candidate Herbert Conti has claimed that new European Parliament President Roberta Metsola may not be trustworthy because she had refused to shake former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s hand. “Can Roberta Metsola be trusted after she tried to degrade Joseph Muscat by not shaking his hand?” Conti questioned. “He was one of the best Prime Ministers Malta has ever had, who has always preached about unity within the PL movement and other political parties and entities.” Conti is a candidate in the 4th and 8th districts. While many in his comments section agreed with him, one person asked: “do you think this is the time and place for this post, even when the Prime Minister is agreeing with Roberta Metsola getting this important role?”

The moment Metsola refused Muscat’s hand was captured by photographer Ben Borg Cardona during a meeting at Castille in the midst of a political crisis that followed the arrest of Yorgen Fenech for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Metsola, who was representing the European People’s Party as their rule of law spokesperson as part of a delegation of MEPs, said after the meeting that Muscat had betrayed his country. “Get out now before you do irreparable damage to our country,” she told Muscat back then.

Muscat ended up resigning, reportedly after serious pressure from within his own Cabinet. In her victory speech today, Metsola paid tribute to Caruana Galizia and murdered Slovakian journalist Jan Kuciak. “And, let me say, to the families of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Jan Kuciak, journalists killed for doing their job: your fight for truth and justice is our fight,” she said.

PN candidate Julie Zahra, who contests on the same districts as Conti, expressed her surprise at her political rival’s comment. “I hope Herbert Conti realises that the person he is referring to [Muscat] was voted the world’s most corrupt politician and that he and his friends tarnished our country’s name worldwide.” Cover photo: The moment Roberta Metsola refused to shake Joseph Muscat’s hand (Photo: Ben Borg Cardona), Right: PL candidate Herbert Conti (Photo: Facebook) What do you make of Conti’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below