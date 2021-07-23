PL Councillors Will Work To Remove ‘No Ball, No Bicycle’ Signs From Playgrounds, Deputy Leader Confirms

No balls, no bicycles, no dogs… no more?

PL deputy leader Daniel Micallef has announced the Labour Party will embark on a process to remove signs forbidding children from bringing play items to public playgrounds.



“A few years ago, I told a conference that it doesn’t make sense to see all the restriction signs forbidding balls, bicycles and scooters, etcetera,” Micallef told the PL general conference tonight.

“A few months later, the PL administration visited a school and children bought up this exact same point with us.”

He said that with the help of Local Councils Association President Mario Fava, he established that there wasn’t any kind of law that obliged these signs to remain in place.

“I can therefore announce that the PL councillor section will coordinate work to remove these signs so our children will be able to play freely in our playgrounds and gardens. Meanwhile, measures will be taken to segregate different activities.”

Tonight’s general conference had a strong political emphasis on the need to safeguard open spaces and create new ones.

PL President Ramona Attard hailed the recent pedestrianisation of the Marsalforn waterfront and said she hopes all village squares will eventually become traffic-free.