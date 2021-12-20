PL MP Silvio Grixti Resigns After Police Interrogation

Silvio Grixti, the Labour MP, has resigned after being interrogated by police.

Grixti has been released on police bail. However, Malta Today reports that it is unclear what he has been investigated over.

Grixti was first elected in 2017 in the third district.

The news comes amid renewed focus on the conduct of MPs. Education Minister Justyne Caruana is currently under criminal investigation but refuses to resign.

What do you think of the resignation?