PL MP Urges Against Excessive Alarm On Monkeypox As He Shares Facts About Infectious Disease

Labour MP and family doctor Malcolm Paul Agius Galea has urged people to properly inform themselves about the monkeypox virus without giving in to “excessive alarm”.

After concerns were raised about monkeypox outbreaks across Europe and whether they will lead to society-impacting restrictions like the COVID-19 pandemic did, Agius Galea took to Facebook to clarify some facts about the disease.

“Monkeypox is a virus from the same family of the smallpox virus, which was eradicated via vaccine,” he said.

“It has been around for around 50 years and derives its name from the fact that it was first observed in monkeys that were being used for research purposes, even though it has got nothing to do with monkeys.”

“It can infect everyone and symptoms can take up to 14 days to develop, during which time the person isn’t contagious.”

“Symptoms include fatigue, fever and swollen glands and eventually a rash which develops into sizeable fluid-filled blisters, and treatment exists to alleviate the pain rather than to cure the illness itself.,”

“The rash eventually forms scabs and then falls off.”

“Its symptoms resemble chickenpox, with the main difference being that monkeypox symptoms include swollen glands.”

He noted that people are contagious during the scabbing stage and that the virus is contagious via direct contact with infected people and via indirect contact, including using towels and sheets that have been used by infected people.