Plan To ‘Kill Off Community Born After Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder’ Is Underway, Repubblika President Claims 

Following last weekend’s election result, the president of the NGO Repubblika has warned that a plan has been hatched to “kill off the community that was born after Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination”.

“The PL and all those who collaborate with it for their own egotistic and obscure reasons weren’t pleased with winning the election by an enormous margin,” Robert Aquilina said.

“They have pledged to destroy everyone in this country who represents the noble fight for what is right.”

Aquilina said that while he’s grown used to personal attacks – from stalking to threats by a high-ranking police officer to people fabricating rumours about him to try and make him lose his job – he will never accept this new narrative.

“There is a dangerous thread of thought floating around that people who fight for what is right cause damage, are unpopular, are destined to lose and should be treated as enemies,” Aquilina said.