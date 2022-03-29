Plan To ‘Kill Off Community Born After Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder’ Is Underway, Repubblika President Claims
Following last weekend’s election result, the president of the NGO Repubblika has warned that a plan has been hatched to “kill off the community that was born after Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination”.
“The PL and all those who collaborate with it for their own egotistic and obscure reasons weren’t pleased with winning the election by an enormous margin,” Robert Aquilina said.
“They have pledged to destroy everyone in this country who represents the noble fight for what is right.”
Aquilina said that while he’s grown used to personal attacks – from stalking to threats by a high-ranking police officer to people fabricating rumours about him to try and make him lose his job – he will never accept this new narrative.
“There is a dangerous thread of thought floating around that people who fight for what is right cause damage, are unpopular, are destined to lose and should be treated as enemies,” Aquilina said.
“Some want to kill the community that was born immediately after the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.”
“This is all part of a premeditated plan, which is being put into motion because the people behind the plan know that as long as we exist, their efforts to take over the entire country can fail.”
“This is happening because we are determined to keep on pushing for justice against those who robbed and deceived the people of Malta. If anyone thinks we will bow our heads to all of this bullying, they are sorely mistake.”
“I urge everyone who has walked with us on this useful path for the nation to remain firm in their beliefs and principles. Now it is more vital than ever before for us to remain united and determined.”
