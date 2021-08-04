Planet Hollywood Invites The Public For Massive Dinner On 25th August In Aid Of ALS Malta

A popular restaurant in Malta is organising a dinner for the general public in aid of ALS Malta.

Bjorn Formosa, the founder of ALS Malta and inspirational local hero raising millions to help support ALS sufferers, shared the event with the public in a Facebook post and thanked them for the initiative.

“Eman and Bettina came to my office and gave me the best gift possible. They told me that they would like to contribute to my cause, and are organising a dinner in my name at Planet Hollywood Malta,” Formosa said himself.

All proceedings from this dinner will go towards the project of the new ‘Dar Bjorn 2,’ a bigger and better specialised home for people with ALS, MS, and neurological patients living in Malta.

The dinner will be taking place on Wednesday 25th August.