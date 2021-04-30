Planning Authority Says These Religious Shrines Were Not Part Of Its Removal Action In Għargħur

Malta’s planning authority has called out “misinformation” that is spreading online about its recent actions to take down a rock garden built throughout the years by an elderly resident who had no permit.

The actions at Top of The World sparked huge criticism online, with many petitioning for the site to be left intact while others slammed the PA for being “strong with the weak and weak with the strong”.

The PA took to Facebook today to clarify that its actions will not affect two religious niches in the Top of the World Area, although it did not say whether these are covered by a permit.

“These structures were not even part of the complaint received,” the PA said, showing a photograph of a miniature Church and another niċċa of Our Lady.